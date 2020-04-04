Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1925
breathe
best on black if you'd be so kind
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
5
2
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2073
photos
261
followers
232
following
527% complete
View this month »
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
Tags
portrait
,
olympus
,
smoke
,
dragon
,
self portrait
,
selfie
,
bandages
,
@graemestevens
,
fiveplustwo-inprofile
Marnie
ace
Been on the hootch have we??
April 4th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Wow, that’s some awesome smoke!
April 4th, 2020
Brigette
ace
I am kind
April 4th, 2020
Dixie Goode
ace
Fascinating work on this one.
April 4th, 2020
J A Byrdlip
ace
You could take the story on this one many, many directions.
April 4th, 2020
