Photo 1938
i don't know about you lot but it's getting a bit weird in here
I have no explanation for this image at all so I'll leave it to you to come up with your own. Probably best on black I suspect.
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2086
photos
262
followers
232
following
1931
1932
1933
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
Tags
portrait
fire
weird
rain
flame
olympus
umbrella
self portrait
selfie
bandages
@graemestevens
Walks @ 7
ace
Normal is just a setting on the dryer! Strange is what goes now....
April 17th, 2020
Mary Siegle
ace
Neat trick! Weird talent —possibly of no earthly value, but who cares? Be true to yourself —the best freakish “you” you can be! It’s getting weird out here as well.
April 17th, 2020
Rosie Kerr
ace
You may need a different brolly, but hoping you and yours are well. JFC?? ;)
April 17th, 2020
