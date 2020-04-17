Previous
i don't know about you lot but it's getting a bit weird in here by graemestevens
I have no explanation for this image at all so I'll leave it to you to come up with your own. Probably best on black I suspect.
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Graeme Stevens

I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
Normal is just a setting on the dryer! Strange is what goes now....
April 17th, 2020  
Neat trick! Weird talent —possibly of no earthly value, but who cares? Be true to yourself —the best freakish “you” you can be! It’s getting weird out here as well.
April 17th, 2020  
You may need a different brolly, but hoping you and yours are well. JFC?? ;)
April 17th, 2020  
