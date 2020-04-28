Previous
the gambler by graemestevens
Photo 1949

the gambler

Bagman has a p-p-p-poker face.
We took a gamble today and went in to the public realm, with people and their wickedly wily ways. And here we stand despite those strange creatures.
Best on black of course.
Graeme Stevens

haskar ace
Eyes wide open! Oh, it will be useful in this game.
April 28th, 2020  
