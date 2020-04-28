Sign up
Photo 1949
the gambler
Bagman has a p-p-p-poker face.
We took a gamble today and went in to the public realm, with people and their wickedly wily ways. And here we stand despite those strange creatures.
Best on black of course.
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
2
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
haskar
ace
Eyes wide open! Oh, it will be useful in this game.
April 28th, 2020
