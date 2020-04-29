Previous
Next
so you're a tough guy by graemestevens
Photo 1950

so you're a tough guy

The pugs were won on Brighton Pier a couple of years ago, at great personal expense, for my then 18 (!!!) year old daughter. The things we do.

Here's the soundtrack:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyDfgMOUjCI
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
534% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise