Photo 1950
so you're a tough guy
The pugs were won on Brighton Pier a couple of years ago, at great personal expense, for my then 18 (!!!) year old daughter. The things we do.
Here's the soundtrack:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyDfgMOUjCI
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Tags
toys
toy
unicorn
pug
pugs
soft toys
@graemestevens
pug life
