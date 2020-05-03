Sign up
Photo 1954
he is risen
Bagman is risen - believe.
Bagman sees all.
Bagman knows all.
All hail Bagman.
Bagman is best on black I suspect.
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Sheila Guevin
ace
Bagman is a scary creature. fav
May 3rd, 2020
Marnie
ace
How many a day are you smoking? See what happens to your head when you're on the coffin nails. Bloody brilliant photo btw.
May 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
