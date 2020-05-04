Sign up
Thanks to a distressingly busy day today I had neither the time nor enthusiasm for very much so here's my "test shot" from yesterdays image. I rather like this image personally...possibly more so than yesterdays image.
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
reflection
parking
olympus
architecture
car park
@graemestevens
parking building
