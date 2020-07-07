Previous
Next
open by graemestevens
Photo 2015

open

I'm not sure what they're open for but let's go and find out...

This is actually the entrance to Durie Hill Underground Elevator in Whanganui. If you're curious, here's the details:

https://www.visitwhanganui.nz/durie-hill-underground-elevator/
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
552% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Wonderful leading line
July 7th, 2020  
julia ace
Fantastic image.. have heard about this tunnel must have a look sometime..
July 7th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
a photographer's dream ... wonderfully captured by you. i thought it might be the entrance to the asylum where gas mask man is headed
July 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise