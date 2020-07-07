Sign up
Photo 2015
open
I'm not sure what they're open for but let's go and find out...
This is actually the entrance to Durie Hill Underground Elevator in Whanganui. If you're curious, here's the details:
https://www.visitwhanganui.nz/durie-hill-underground-elevator/
7th July 2020
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
7th July 2020 12:45pm
Tags
sign
tunnel
olympus
architecture
wanganui
whanganui
@graemestevens
Kathy A
Wonderful leading line
July 7th, 2020
julia
Fantastic image.. have heard about this tunnel must have a look sometime..
July 7th, 2020
Clare Gadsby
a photographer's dream ... wonderfully captured by you. i thought it might be the entrance to the asylum where gas mask man is headed
July 7th, 2020
