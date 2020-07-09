Sign up
Photo 2017
to die, to sleep
to sleep, perchance to dream - aye, there's the rub
for in this sleep of death what dreams may come.
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2166
photos
263
followers
227
following
Tags
book
portrait
mask
olympus
skull
self portrait
shakespeare
poetry
selfie
gas mask
@graemestevens
fiveplustwo-poetry
Heather (pixelchix)
ace
Graeme you’re so good at these 3 dimensional looking images. Really impressive post processing, not to mention your creative ideas and props! I enjoy your posts!
July 9th, 2020
