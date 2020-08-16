Sign up
Photo 2043
onychotillomania
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
3
5
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2192
photos
255
followers
222
following
2036
2037
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
2043
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Public
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
eyes
,
olympus
,
self portrait
,
mono
,
low key
,
selfie
,
bnw
,
dark art
,
@graemestevens
,
dark photography
Annie D
ace
Love the textures on the bandage
August 16th, 2020
Beau
ace
Awesome.
August 16th, 2020
Julie Duncan
ace
Excellent! Wonderful! Fantastic! Genius! Spectacular! (Now, will you please not kill me?) ;)
August 16th, 2020
