i still haven't lost any sleep over your opinion of me
best on black i suspect...
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Tags
portrait
,
fire
,
mask
,
flame
,
olympus
,
smoke
,
self portrait
,
selfie
,
bandages
,
gas mask
,
@graemestevens
Kathy A
ace
Fair enough
August 22nd, 2020
Mary Siegle
ace
Whew! I will sleep better tonight knowing that.
August 22nd, 2020
