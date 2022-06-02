Sign up
Photo 4337
Jun 2 2022
Caramelized onions, vegan pulled pork and bbq sauce, and pierogies on a pretzel roll.
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
0
0
Happy Sorceress
@happysorceress
Views
15
Camera
Canon PowerShot ELPH 180
Taken
2nd June 2022 8:32pm
Tags
food
,
cooking
,
bbq
,
vegan
,
sandwiches
,
pierogies
