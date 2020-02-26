Sign up
Photo 1847
Quinzhee
My husband and his Boy Scouts making a snow cave (quinzee) to camp out in overnight! Brrrr...I think it is warmer than it would seem. Thanks for viewing!
26th February 2020
26th Feb 20
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2256
photos
75
followers
80
following
506% complete
1840
1841
1842
1843
1844
1845
1846
1847
Views
4
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
ice
,
outside
,
winter
,
outdoors
,
cave
,
igloo
,
camping
,
shovel
,
quinzee
