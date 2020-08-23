Sign up
Photo 2028
Maroon Pass
This is the mountain pass you have to hike over to get from Crested Butte to Aspen. Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
Tags
nature
,
mountain
,
outside
,
rocks
,
outdoors
,
rock
,
landscape
,
mountains
,
trail
,
hike
,
colorado
,
pass
,
mountain pass
,
crested butte
,
maroon pass
PhylM-S
ace
Liking the rock formations up top - this looks like a great hike! Agreed - the black allows you to focus in - very nice.
August 24th, 2020
