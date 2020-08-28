Sign up
Photo 2033
Storm
Driving to the Mountains during a storm on Friday night. This is on I-70 near Dillon, Colorado. I love the low lying clouds.
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
VS987
Tags
road
,
nature
,
car
,
outside
,
street
,
cars
,
cloud
,
clouds
,
outdoors
,
rain
,
storm
,
interstate
,
colorado
Mave
Love the mountains peeping over the clouds
August 29th, 2020
