Storm by harbie
Storm

Driving to the Mountains during a storm on Friday night. This is on I-70 near Dillon, Colorado. I love the low lying clouds.
28th August 2020

Harbie

I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
Mave
Love the mountains peeping over the clouds
August 29th, 2020  
