Photo 2059
Mom and Her Young
When I stopped to take their photo, I scared them a little and off they went!
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
Photo Details
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
21st September 2020 4:04pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
mom
,
sheep
,
young
,
colorado
