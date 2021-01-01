Previous
Big Guy by harbie
Photo 2162

Big Guy

We were driving on a side street in Estes Park and saw this guy by the front door. He was so still at first we thought he was a statue or taxidermic elk. Then he moved his head. He is a beauty! This is SOOC. Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Harbie

@harbie
I love to take photos
