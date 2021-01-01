Sign up
Photo 2162
Big Guy
We were driving on a side street in Estes Park and saw this guy by the front door. He was so still at first we thought he was a statue or taxidermic elk. Then he moved his head. He is a beauty! This is SOOC. Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
0
0
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2571
photos
75
followers
77
following
592% complete
View this month »
2155
2156
2157
2158
2159
2160
2161
2162
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
28th December 2020 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
animals
,
outside
,
winter
,
animal
,
snowing
,
outdoors
,
antlers
,
colorado
,
elk
,
estes park
