Photo 2206
Dinner at Home
Happy Valentine's Day! For the last few years, we have a Surf and Turf dinner at home for Valentine's Day. We enjoy it. Thank you for viewing!
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2615
photos
77
followers
80
following
7
365 Year #2 & #3
SM-A716V
14th February 2021 6:17pm
dinner
,
love
,
holiday
,
steak
,
celebration
,
lobster
,
valentine's day
