Photo 2349
Street Performer
Comedian performing at Faneuil Hall which is a market place and meeting center in Boston by the waterfront in the Government Center. He was very funny. Thank you for viewing.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
Harbie
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
outside
man
boston
outdoors
people
summer
crowd
performer
street performer
audience
comedian
faneuil hall
Dianne
And very clever!!!!
July 9th, 2021
