Clouds Over Colorado Springs by harbie
Photo 2555

Clouds Over Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs is under those clouds. I am up in the foothills of the Air Force Academy looking down on Colorado Springs. Best on black. Thank you for viewing!
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Harbie

@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
700% complete

Photo Details

