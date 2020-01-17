Previous
The demise of the shop front by helenhall
Photo 1385

The demise of the shop front

We are on week 3 of the 2020 52 week challenge and this week's theme is architecture.

So I took a walk around town the other day (in a rare spell of relative dryness) to see what architecture I could find.

Some of our shop fronts really do need an uplift.

I am thankful that not everything in town looks like this. Most of the buildings are in reasonable shape although we have little of significant interest architecturally. There are too many empty units though, and with both Beales and Debenhams under threat, and M&S already having gone (not to mention BHS, Dorothy Perkins, and many other casualties along the way) the way ahead for the town centre isn't very clear.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Great shot and title.
January 17th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
love all that disintegrating detail. and the rather disinterested and aloof bird. nicely minimalist also
January 17th, 2020  
