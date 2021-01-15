Self Care

I decided at the start of the week that something had to be done to motivate and challenge my photography if I was to keep going through this current lockdown. So, on the spur of the moment I signed up to the get pushed challenge.



I was subsequently challenged to create a 'seasonal, preferably colorful, flay lay'.



My thoughts immediately turned to this COVID season as my Carers PPE pack had just arrived from the Borough Council.



The council sent the disposable aprons , face shield, a box of gloves and disposable masks. I have added one of my reusable masks, and the essential hand gel and antiviral wipes.



It seems we are now being advised to purchace pulse oximeters and both our own GP and my father's District Nurse have suggested that in these times we are better off having our own blood pressure monitor.



The District Nurse made a call to me last week saying that they would no longer be coming out on a regular basis as their energies need to be deployed elsewhere. She passed on a list of responsibilities for us to take on and only to call when there was a concern.



It is ironic that with my utter squeamishness at all things medical, I seem to have spent so many years of my life being presented with nursing tasks - first for my son, and latterly for my Father.



I am sure this is not what my challenger had in mind for a seasonal flat lay - I am hoping to have another go tomorrow when I have a bit more time.