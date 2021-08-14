Sign up
Photo 1755
Fill the frame with colour
#make30photos day one
My make 30 days of photos will be posted unedited - including cropping.
I'm using it to get familiar with my new camera having just signed up to the 'a year with my camera' course.
14th August 2021
14th Aug 21
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
2215
photos
138
followers
82
following
Tags
#make30photos
,
#fujifilmx-t4
