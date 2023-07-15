Previous
Grass Monster by helenw2
Grass Monster

Basil playing in the neighbours grassy bush which almost looks like a wave in the wind. he was loving catching the blowing stems.
Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
SandraD ace
Lovely eye contact, looks in heaven playground.
July 16th, 2023  
