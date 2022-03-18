Sign up
81 / 365
Bright blue…
…I think this fits the subject this morning, my lovely garden blue ceramic ’ball’ bathed in sunshine
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
Hoopydoo
@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
Tags
blue
,
ceramic
,
ball
,
bright
,
mar22words
,
rain2022.
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice and bright and lovely to feel the warmth of the sun.
March 18th, 2022
Maggiej
Brilliant.
March 18th, 2022
