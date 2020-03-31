Previous
View from Echo Point, Lake St Clair by hrs
View from Echo Point, Lake St Clair

This remote place is so peaceful and quiet. It was just the loveliest of places to visit.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Helen Sanderson

@hrs
I began my 365 journey in February 2016 when I was living on the beautiful Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia. Mid 2018 I moved...
