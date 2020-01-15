A river....

Yesterday we were joking that school probably would close again due to the weather forecast of rain. This morning it rained badly, but no message was received, so I drove my kids to school. That was quite an adventure as the road had turned into a river. As rain is unusual here there are no drains, so the water has nowhere to go. With all this rain, they might think about putting in some drains though...

Anyway, we made it safely to school and when I was on my way back an email arrived. Freely translated: The school was open, but if you had kids at school already you could pick them up. If you were on your way or still at home, do not bother coming. As I had stopped to read the email, I asked my kids what they wanted to do. My son wanted to go home, my daughter wanted to stay, at least for her first class... So I turned around. At 9 I picked up Yelena because there were only 5 kids left in her class and 2 others were going soon too.

Their school is the only one open in Muscat, but I guess they are just babysitting today...

