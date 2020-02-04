Another Tuesday and my first real hike in Oman! We walked in Wadi Adai, about 20 minutes drive from Muscat. Wadi is a local word for valley and we had a great walk in between the mountains.
The scenery was stunning, but what I loved even more was that we came across a lady shepherd with 2 dogs and many goats and sheep! It was clear that the dog in this picture was a mother and one of the ladies of our group (the local one who speaks the language and is one of our guides) wants to go back and speak to the owner to see if it is possible to spay her dog. Most, if not all, ladies of our hiking group are happy to donate for this cause.
Although it these dogs are definitely not kept as pets (Oman is a Muslim country and this was clearly a working dog), I still like to tag it for the animal photo contest... https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43072/animal-photography-contest