Grass

This weekend my daughter was invited to come camping along with 2 other families. My husband and son didn't want to go, so it was just us... We went to sand dunes and I had a great experience in off road driving... (Normally my husband drives the 4X4). The first family do these trips often and the husband was a very good driver. I got stuck twice, but both times they were able to push me out. The other family got stuck twice and the second time they needed another car to pull him out... This gave me a great feeling :)

Because we had more rain than normal in December, there were quite some plants on the dunes. This is a close up of some grass.