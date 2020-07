Bird Silhouettes

I would love to be a bird and soar through the sky. That might explain why I have many pictures of them... But most silhouettes are not interesting enough to post them on their own, however I'm really happy how they look together for the MFPIAC - silhouettes.

First row: Crow, Indian Sunbird, Seagull

Second row Indian Sunbird, Seagull, Common Myna

All pictures taken in Muscat, Oman during the last 6 months.