Wet!

This afternoon we went to the beach. Unfortunately the sea was a little rough and there were jellyfish. That is a combination that doesn't go well together, so we were home soon.

Because we had to rinse our feet and had time over we decided to wash my car quickly too.

Dino loved to "help" and when they were having fun, I remembered the wet animal challenge and got my camera. I took many shots and it was really hard to pick one. Maybe I'll post another favorite tomorrow...