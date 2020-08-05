Previous
E - Empty by ingrid01
Photo 2208

E - Empty

Supermarkets are in shopping malls in Muscat.
The supermarkets open earlier than the shops in the mall, so when Yelena and I visited another supermarket than we usually go to, yesterday morning, we had to laugh at this empty social distancing car-park. All the signs are set in concrete and it is neatly painted! Some workers must have been really busy with this!
Since June 24th shopping malls are open again, but only 50% of the maximum capacity of people are allowed. To manage this parking spots (or often whole lanes) are blocked off.

Today was a “swim day” but unfortunately when we arrived the police was clearing the beach (too many people probably), so we turned around. Plan A was to find an empty shell or so for today’s word, but I had a plan B! After dropping her off at home, I drove to the parking lot – it was still early enough…
And on Friday we will try the beach again.
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
604% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

