Q - Quiet

The beach this morning was very quiet - I'm not sure why - maybe because it was a bit cloudy. When we started swimming on June 12th we found many dead fish and I assumed they were there because of the heat (it was very hot then), but today I found out that it is the by-catch fisher men leave on the beach. My friend who lives at the beach told me that the council sends cleaners only to beaches close to where people live. The crows had a good time helping to clean up too.