Z - zest

What do you do with lemon/lime zest? Exactly you add it when you bake something. I have a recipe of a great lemon/lime pie, but unfortunately I didn't have enough eggs. So this was only staged for the picture. The lemons became lemonade and I kept the zest. Maybe I can use it in a dessert tomorrow.



I was never a big shopper, but really dislike going to the grocery store now, so do it only once a week and am not going just yet ;)