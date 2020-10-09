Last beach to beach...

This morning it was very quiet at the little beach we start of for our beach to beach. I spotted the birds straight away, but they left when the kids got in the water.

Luckily they were there again when we returned. So I went ahead in my kayak and was able to take this picture with 3 swimmers in the middle.

Later today I read in the news that from Sunday onward we will have a curfew again and that all beaches will be closed until further notice. So sad, because I was really enjoying the early mornings. But I guess it is necessary as numbers never been low here, but are rising again.