Previous
Next
Last beach to beach... by ingrid01
Photo 2273

Last beach to beach...

This morning it was very quiet at the little beach we start of for our beach to beach. I spotted the birds straight away, but they left when the kids got in the water.
Luckily they were there again when we returned. So I went ahead in my kayak and was able to take this picture with 3 swimmers in the middle.
Later today I read in the news that from Sunday onward we will have a curfew again and that all beaches will be closed until further notice. So sad, because I was really enjoying the early mornings. But I guess it is necessary as numbers never been low here, but are rising again.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
622% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
Great capture - the birds look huge!
October 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise