Yesterday Yelena, Nadya and I did the Riyam hike again. Yelena and I did it on January 6th with a small part of the hike group.It is a very nice hike with views of the Riyam park and incense burner and some forts. You go over a mountain and then through a valley and end up behind the souq.The last few days the viability is quite poor. I think that it has to do with the humidity, but could be wrong. Especially when you look at the picture I took earlier this month: https://365project.org/ingrid01/365/2021-01-06