Baloo - Oreo

This sweetheart was found about 3 weeks ago by Yelena's friend Emma. Her mom brought him to the vet and he was vaccinated and put up for adoption.



It is a small world here and my friend adopted him. However, she has no experience with dogs at all and lives in an apartment. She sent me text messages, called me and in the end I proposed to take him for 2 weeks to help with training. He is approximately 4.5 months old, not potty trained and did not know any commands.



Yelena and I picked him up last Wednesday (27th). Emma and her mom called him Oreo. His new family called him Baloo. He is super cute and doing very well with his training, but my friend decided that she cannot have him back. So I took some photos and we are looking for a "fur-ever-family".



Because of our dog Dino who is 11 and has now certain privileges we do not want to keep this one.



But as you might understand he is keeping me very busy and that is why I haven't commented on your photos yet. My computer is upstairs and I do not want Baloo there. So I will plan to look at them on my phone tonight, sitting on the floor with him. This way leaving comments is harder so I do not expect many...