Hundreds of years ago the people living here made"Falaj" (or Aflaj for plural term) which are channels that transport water.Here is a link to an article about it I liked: https://www.omanobserver.om/what-you-should-know-about-omans-falaj-system/ In our hike we passed a hot spring and then followed the falaj. As you can see in this picture the first part the falaj was closed. Further on it was open.What amazes me is that this way of water transportation is still used (and very important) for the Omanis living in the villages.When Yelena and I had our flat-tire-adventure in December, we were invited by an Omani family and had lunch. The water we drank came from the falaj passing their house.