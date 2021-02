210211-1469-LR

Our plan was to go night camping at a beach for 1 night before Nadya had to return to Dallas. However, the night before the news came that the government closed all the beaches (stricter Corona rules).



We had bought the marshmallows already, so we decided to do it in the backyard. It was fun!



And this fits the theme as we burned old wood (trash). About 2 weeks ago Yelena had the idea to make a tray for her plants from a pallet. So we picked up an old pallet. And here we burned the leftover wood!