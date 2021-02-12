Previous
Next
Plastic soup :( by ingrid01
Photo 2398

Plastic soup :(

As plan B we went to the Daymaniyat islands for snorkeling.
On the way there we passed an area in the sea that was full of trash. Obviously I had heard before about it, but seeing it was very sad. The seagulls seemed to have a good time there though...

As plan B we went to the Daymaniyat islands for snorkeling. The water was cold and not very clear, but it was amazing to see many turtles!
Can you spot the second turtle in my photo?

The plan A was to go 1 night camping at a beach before Nadya had to return to Dallas. However, the night before the news came that the government closed all the beaches (stricter Corona rules).





12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
657% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Oh how sad.
February 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise