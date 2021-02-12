Plastic soup :(

As plan B we went to the Daymaniyat islands for snorkeling.

On the way there we passed an area in the sea that was full of trash. Obviously I had heard before about it, but seeing it was very sad. The seagulls seemed to have a good time there though...



As plan B we went to the Daymaniyat islands for snorkeling. The water was cold and not very clear, but it was amazing to see many turtles!

Can you spot the second turtle in my photo?



The plan A was to go 1 night camping at a beach before Nadya had to return to Dallas. However, the night before the news came that the government closed all the beaches (stricter Corona rules).











