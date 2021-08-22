Sign up
Photo 2590
Single focal point
The last couple of months the hibiscus bush looked a bit sad and had a few little flowers, but suddenly it looks happy again.
Think this works for the aywmc prompt "single focal point"
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Tags
flower
hibiscus
