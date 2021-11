National Day decorations by daylight

This is the roundabout 2 minutes walk from my house. The building - a shopping mall is new.



18 November is National Day in Oman. The first year I was amazed by how many things (lights flags posters of the sultan) were put up. Last year it was the 50th National Day and it the decorations were even bigger.

The past 2 years decorations went up early November, however this year they were late. Only on Monday the 15th the lights went on in my neighborhood.