National Day decorations by night #1

This is the roundabout 2 minutes walk from my house.

18 November is National Day in Oman. The first year I was amazed by how many things (flags, lights photos of the Sultan) were put up. Last year it was the 50th National Day and it the decorations were even bigger.

The past 2 years decorations went up early November, however this year they were late. Only on Monday the 15th the lights went on in my neighborhood.

As I have now idea how long the lights will stay on, I took some pictures on the 18th night.

