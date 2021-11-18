Previous
National Day decorations by night #2 by ingrid01
National Day decorations by night #2

The roundabout from the other side...

These are no Christmas lights. They are Oman National Day (which is on Nov 18) decorations in the color of the flag (red, green, white)

As this year they were put up very late, I didn't take the risk and took pictures tonight (on the 18th).
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Ingrid

Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
