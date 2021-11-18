Sign up
Photo 2667
National Day decorations by night #2
The roundabout from the other side...
These are no Christmas lights. They are Oman National Day (which is on Nov 18) decorations in the color of the flag (red, green, white)
As this year they were put up very late, I didn't take the risk and took pictures tonight (on the 18th).
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
18th November 2021 9:11pm
Tags
roundabout
oman
national day
