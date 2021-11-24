National Day decorations

The maximum speed in Oman is 120 km/hr. All cars beep when you reach the 120 km/hr. My Kia beeps 5x and is quiet afterwards. The Mitsubishi never stopped beeping. However, we heard that it was possible to have the beep taken off.

Obviously they do not do that at the dealer. So last week I went to a small shop. There were 5 guys a little to eager to "help" an expat lady. They first wanted to drive with me to hear the beep, then they said they could do it, but that it would take 2 hours and wanted to drive me home. Too dodgy for my taste... anyway, I thanked them and yesterday my husband tried somewhere else.

It took less than 5 minutes and it didn't cost anything, but we had to try if it really worked... so I joined my husband for a little test drive yesterday and took my camera.



There were not a lot of National Day lights, probably to do with the fact that last year was the 50th anniversary and this year 51st, but when we stopped in front of a traffic light I still managed to take this photo... National Day is on November 18th.



Oh and the beep is gone!