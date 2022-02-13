Sign up
Photo 2754
Smoke on a stick!
For the Marco challenge (
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46165/new-macro-challenge-smoke!
), just to see if I am not asking the impossible, I had a play with a candle and smoke.
The lighter caused some trouble, so I used a tealight and little wooden skewer. The skewer gave beautiful smoke patterns too!
See my set up here:
https://365project.org/ingrid01/extras/2022-02-12
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
11th February 2022 5:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stick
,
curves
,
for2022
,
feb22words
,
macro-smoke
