Smoke on a stick!

For the Marco challenge ( https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46165/new-macro-challenge-smoke! ), just to see if I am not asking the impossible, I had a play with a candle and smoke.The lighter caused some trouble, so I used a tealight and little wooden skewer. The skewer gave beautiful smoke patterns too!See my set up here: https://365project.org/ingrid01/extras/2022-02-12