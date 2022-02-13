Previous
Next
Smoke on a stick! by ingrid01
Photo 2754

Smoke on a stick!

For the Marco challenge ( https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46165/new-macro-challenge-smoke! ), just to see if I am not asking the impossible, I had a play with a candle and smoke.

The lighter caused some trouble, so I used a tealight and little wooden skewer. The skewer gave beautiful smoke patterns too!

See my set up here: https://365project.org/ingrid01/extras/2022-02-12
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
754% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise