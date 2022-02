Dino (from below)

Today's word was 'underneath' and it was also a low key shot for the flash of red...

I took 57 photos of Dino and Baloo. Three were sharp... and I liked this one.



Dino is 12 and earned his spot on the sofa. I was laying below him. The walls and ceiling are white so with Photoshop I made the background a little darker to get a little more of a low key feeling.

But back in Lightroom it didn't want to add my watermark. It is what it is, I need to get Yelena and prepare dinner.