Photo 2764
Friends?
Maybe.. they could also be brothers. I have no idea, but liked that they were standing there as I was looking for a nice photo of the cleaning stations at the fish-market.
I also like the wavy glass. As far as I know that was there already before Covid, just because cleaning those fishes is messy.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
22nd February 2022 8:15am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
friends
fish
market
oman
for2022
feb22words
Peter
ace
Interesting candid image Ingrid lovely monochrome tones I see they have beard masks on is it compulsory there, lol:)
February 23rd, 2022
