Friends? by ingrid01
Friends?

Maybe.. they could also be brothers. I have no idea, but liked that they were standing there as I was looking for a nice photo of the cleaning stations at the fish-market.

I also like the wavy glass. As far as I know that was there already before Covid, just because cleaning those fishes is messy.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Ingrid

Peter ace
Interesting candid image Ingrid lovely monochrome tones I see they have beard masks on is it compulsory there, lol:)
February 23rd, 2022  
