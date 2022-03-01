Previous
Next
Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque by night by ingrid01
Photo 2770

Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque by night

Yesterday was a holiday and my husband was ok to join me for a photo-expedition to the Grand Mosque at sunset. This was something I wanted to do for a long time, but now I have that great tripod!

This mosque is amazing and I have posted quite a few photos of it before. Just for you info (and I probably repeat my self) the tall minaret is 90m.The dome is 50m high and there are 4 other minarets of which you can see one in the distance of 45.5m.

There were a few clouds and that made the sky beautiful! I'm saving one photo for the 4th (blue sky - words of the month and Rainbow month in which I plan to participate). However, no rainbow photos today as I was very busy sorting out these photos and need to go to the grocery store for an orange ;)
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
758% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
It is stunning, Ingrid. And so large, oh my.
March 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise