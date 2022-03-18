Previous
Japanese Pavilion by ingrid01
Japanese Pavilion

The Japanese pavilion at the Expo 2020 was fully booked, but we were lucky because we were so early they let people without a booking in early in the morning. This is the outside of their building taken from inside.
Susan Wakely ace
Great geometric shapes.
March 25th, 2022  
