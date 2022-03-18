Sign up
Photo 2787
Japanese Pavilion
The Japanese pavilion at the Expo 2020 was fully booked, but we were lucky because we were so early they let people without a booking in early in the morning. This is the outside of their building taken from inside.
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
1
0
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2927
photos
77
followers
81
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
20th March 2022 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
building
,
rainbow2022
,
expo2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Great geometric shapes.
March 25th, 2022
