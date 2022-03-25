Previous
Swim meet! by ingrid01
Photo 2792

Swim meet!

Today and tomorrow Yelena participates in a swim meet.
Here they are warming up.
This is the first real meet (there were meets in which they swam in their own pool and combined times with other schools) in 2 years.

25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Susan Wakely ace
That is a real flurry of activity
March 25th, 2022  
